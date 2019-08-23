A Damp Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will transition the area to a cooler and less humid airmass as high temps only reach 80-degrees. Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms as the front slowly moves south across the area. There is no threat for severe weather due to the stable atmosphere. Tonight, dry weather for the football games with temps dropping into the mid-70’s at kick-off.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend. Saturday, patchy fog early then mostly sunny and pleasant with high temps in the upper 70’s to 80-degrees. Chances for scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon with high temps in the lower 80’s.
