Beautiful weather on tap Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The weather has been a little wet the past couple of days, but sunshine returns for the weekend.
The last of the rain is moving out just in time for the first Friday night football games of the season, and the clouds will clear throughout the night as temperatures fall into the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, comfortable humidity, and overnight lows in the low 60s.
Our clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday as a warm front moves in from the south-southwest. There will be a slight uptick in the humidity, but high temperatures will still be cooler than normal in the lower 80s. That warm front will also bring a slight chance of scattered showers and storms back into the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening.
Our rain chances will continue to increase through Sunday night and into Monday as the low pressure system attached to that warm front creeps in from the west. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on both Monday and Tuesday as that system moves through our region. A few strong storms may be possible, mainly on Tuesday, but I do not see a major severe weather threat at this time. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the low to mid 80s.
