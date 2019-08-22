TDL Preview: Jasper Wildcats

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Wildcats have a new, yet familiar face stalking the sidelines this season.
With previous stints including Henderson County and a 4-A State Championship at Reitz, Tony Lewis is now at the helm of the tradition-rich Wildcat program.
After the 16-season reign of Tony Ahrens ended last season with a 6-5 record, Lewis takes over a Jasper team that lost a lot of key players to graduation last year, but does return the same winning mindset instilled throughout the history books.
“We’re looking to hopefully build on what’s already been established and coming in after some legends,” explained Coach Lewis. “Obviously Coach Ahrens and Coach Brewrer have done an unbelievable job and I’m just excited to be a small part of it. Our kids and coaches have done a great job buying into what we’re trying to do. We’ve made changes on both sides of the ball, but they’re subtle changes in some ways and again our kids are doing a great job of adapting.”
“I think everybody’s in with this program," said Senior Quarterback Nathan Rillo. "He’s definitely brought a lot of energy to this table and I think everybody enjoys that. our defense is one of our biggest strengths and a lot of skill guys are returning starters.”
Jasper opens up the 2019 slate with tough opponents. First they will be at home hosting the 3-A State Runners-up, the Memorial Tigers, followed by Southridge the following week.
The Wildcats then hit the road to face the Boonville Pioneers.
