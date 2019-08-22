Repairs scheduled for I-69/SR 64 interchange in Oakland City

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a pavement project at the interchange of I-69 and State Road 64 in Oakland City.
Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 26, contractors will close the turn lanes and restrict the on/off ramps at the interchange for a pavement patching and rehabilitation operation.
During this time, crews will make repairs to sub grade areas and work to pave the ramps.
Lanes will be restricted to 10 feet with a 1-foot shoulder. Normal traffic is not expected to have any difficulty navigating the restricted area, however wide loads should seek an alternate route using the closest state maintained roads.
Restrictions will be in place around the clock.
Work is expected to last until the end of October, weather permitting.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.