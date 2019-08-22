Princeton PD take measures to combat report of drug activity, speeding

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are taking action after a complaint about drug activity and speeding in one neighborhood.
The Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw tells us that at Monday’s City Council meeting, a neighbor complained about drug activity and speeding. The man says this is all taking place near his home at the 900 block of north Main Street.
The chief says in the last few years they have brought back their K-9 unit and that the local narcotics unit works hard to combat any drug activity.
When it comes to speeding, he explained to reduce the problem they have put a speed sign up in the neighborhood. Chief McGraw says this will produce traffic data showing when traffic is heavier and the average speed of drivers.
“I can tell you I saw a dramatic traffic pattern change it where we had the sign initially," Chief McGraw explained. "Speed limit we all figured was extremely low compared to the speeders and it gives us the average of the speed over the course of 7,000 vehicles.”
The police department put the sign up on Wednesday. It takes about 48 hours to get the data to determine when to have officers patrol.
