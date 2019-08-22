Neighborhood Watch: tip leads to meth arrest; camper stolen from cancer survivor

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A tip on a wanted Evansville woman has ended in an arrest and the discovery of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine.
State police tells us they received a tip that Christy Smith was at a home in Poseyville. When officers arrived, we are told they found her, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Smith was arrested and so was another person inside the home of Anthony Crawley.
Both are facing a long list of charges.
The Santa Claus Police Department and the Indiana State Police are investing the theft of a stolen camper.
Mary Elder of Tell City says the camper has been a respite for her and her husband every since she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Elder is a survivor and says because of her medical needs, the camper has given her a time for relaxation and healing.
It’s a 2019 Cherokee Gray Wolfe trailer-camper.
Police say the camper was stolen out of Heritage Hills Storage on Highway 162.
If you know anything about this theft, call the Santa Claus Police Department.
The Owensboro Police Department wants your help.
Do you know this guy?
He is wanted for theft at Walmart.
If you know him, call OPD or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.
