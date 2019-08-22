McCarty, Aces reflect on European trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just two weeks ago, the Aces Men’s Basketball team returned from their trip across the pond that included stops in London, Belgium and Paris. During the trip, the Aces won three straight against international competition.
Despite early leads, Head Coach Walter McCarty and his crew won its first two games by just two-points before routing the final opponent in Paris, AK Training Camp by 13.
DeAndre Williams was the star of the trip as he scored a team-high 32 points in Belgium.
For the Aces, the European excursion was a bonding experience both on and off the court, and more importantly it allowed the team to come together, play real competition and gauge where they’re at well before the season gets underway.
“We give all the credit to those teams that we played, they were pretty good," said junior forward, John Hall. "Probably the most physical basketball that we’ll probably see all season which is good for us honestly to be prepared against that kind of level of play.”
“Art, Sam and Dre had to sit out last year and watch us the whole year and now they’re getting back into the groove of things before it actually counts,” said junior forward, Noah Frederking. “The added experience, not a lot of teams are doing that, so we’ve played games already, we’re ahead of the curve and it helps a lot.”
“It was great, our guys stepped up, it was a challenge but our guys stepped up to it," said Coach McCarty. "We were able to play really physically but also stayed in the type of frame that we wanna be in terms of playing and getting things accomplished.”
There’s still two months to go until the start of basketball season, the Aces are still putting on the final touches of the 2019-20 schedule.
