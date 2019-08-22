ISP: Fugative arrested in Poseyville, now facing drug dealing charges

Christy Smith and Anthony Crawley (Source: Indiana State Police)
August 22, 2019 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 11:53 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they got a tip that a woman wanted on two felony warrants out of Evansville was in Poseyville Wednesday.

Troopers say they went to the home on North Locust Street and found the woman, 42-year-old Christy Smith.

They say they also found a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance and approximately 32 grams of methamphetamine.

Smith was arrested along with 29-year-old Anthony Crawley.

Smith faces the following charges:

  • Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
  • Possession of a Syringe, Class 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Schedule Drug, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Two Vanderburgh County Felony Warrants (1) Escape (2) Petition to Revoke

Crawley faces these charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

