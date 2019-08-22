ISP: Fugative arrested in Poseyville, now facing drug dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they got a tip that a woman wanted on two felony warrants out of Evansville was in Poseyville Wednesday.
Troopers say they went to the home on North Locust Street and found the woman, 42-year-old Christy Smith.
They say they also found a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance and approximately 32 grams of methamphetamine.
Smith was arrested along with 29-year-old Anthony Crawley.
Smith faces the following charges:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
- Possession of a Syringe, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule Drug, Class A Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
- Two Vanderburgh County Felony Warrants (1) Escape (2) Petition to Revoke
Crawley faces these charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
