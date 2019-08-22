Henderson Animal Control removes 150 animals from home

Henderson Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Animal Control officials say more than 150 animals were taken from a home in Corydon.
Authorities say two people were cited for 154 counts of animal cruelty, five counts of not having a license or rabies vaccination for dogs, and two counts of improper waste removal for a dog.
Authorities say they have been getting complaints from neighbors since May.
They say some animals had no food or water, and many were very thin.
Authorities say there was so much feces in some of the dog kennels that the dogs couldn’t move.
They tell us the animals seized include several types of farm animals and some dogs.

