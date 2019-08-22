Handy Fest wins first place at KY State Fair

By Jill Lyman | August 22, 2019 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 1:27 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson says the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival won first place festival in “Best in Kentucky” at the Kentucky State Fair.

The annual festival is every June at Audubon Mill Park, and it’s one of the largest festivals in the nation.

City officials say Rockhouse on the River won third place for best pizza, and Henderson Farmer’s Market won second place for best Farmer’s Market.

Here’s a look back at the 2019 Handy Fest from photojournalist Jake Embry.

