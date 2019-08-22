Diocese of Evansville Victim’s Assistance Unit files new child molestation report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new child molestation report has been filed with the Evansville Police Department.
The report filed Wednesday from the Diocese of Evansville Victim’s Assistance Uni states the alleged incident occurred more than 45-years ago on the 1700 block of Lodge Avenue. Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Elementary School are both located on the block of this alleged incident.
According to Evansville Police, the alleged victim no longer lives in the area and the alleged suspect died in the 1980s.
