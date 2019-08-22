Crash knocks out power to some Kenergy customers in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drives in Webster County.
Southbound Highway 41-A is down to one lane near Highway 2836, on the Dixon side of 270.
Kenergy crews are working to repair a power pole that was damaged in a wreck.
The crash knocked out power to about 270 customers. All but a handful have had power restored as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
The driver of the car that hit the pole was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.
