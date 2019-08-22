Court advocate dog added to prosecutor’s team to help victims

By Jared Goffinet and Katie Kapusta | August 22, 2019 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office has a new member of their team to help victims.

Wallis, a black english lab, will be used to help calm victims in the prosecutor’s office as well as on the stand during a trial.

Wallis is the first K-9 court advocate dog of its kind in the Tri-State and knows over 90 commands.

