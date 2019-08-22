County, state leaders meet to discuss coal severance tax

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Leaders from multiple counties met with state lawmakers about the distribution of the coal severance tax.
Right now, the counties want 100 percent of the money generated to come to them. The Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says about 30 to 35 percent of that tax money goes to the counties.
He tells us since the coal industry has been declining, less money has been generated in the tax. That’s why coal producing counties are asking the state for 100 percent of the money generated.
They are asking this to get more money so the state can rework the tax structure.
“In Daviess County, it doesn’t mean a huge amount of funds, but to some of the counties in our grad region, like Ohio County, Union County, Webster County, it’s a substantial amount of money,” Judge Executive Mattingly explained.
Mattingly tells us Daviess County’s budget will only see about $1 million of that revenue this year. Over the last few years, Mattingly says his county has used those funds to promote economic development.
