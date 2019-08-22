Castle HS investigates after special needs student receives hateful messages

Castle HS investigates after special needs student receives hateful messages
Castle High School has disciplined the students responsible for the messages, but the community is still wondering exactly what happened. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Aria Janel | August 22, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 3:12 PM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, Castle High School received news that a group of students wrote hateful messages to a special needs student on social media.

After investigating, school officials disciplined the students responsible for the messages, but the community is wondering exactly what happened.

Members of the community are also questioning if appropriate actions were taken.

Reporter Aria Janel sat down with the superintendent of Warrick County School’s and those who are pleading for justice. She will have the full story on the situation coming on up on 14 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.