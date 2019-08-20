August Cold Front On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will transition the area to a cooler and less humid airmass as high temps only reach the lower to mid-80’s. Occasional showers and thunderstorms as the front moves south across the area. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the top storm threat.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend. Saturday, partly sunny with scattered rain as high temps only reach the lower 80’s. Better chances for scattered rain on Sunday as high temps remain in the lower 80’s.
