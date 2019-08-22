Academy Sports, EPD team up to help kids with back to school shopping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation have some new clothes to wear at the start of the school year.
Academy Sports teamed up with the Evansville Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit to help 16 kids shop with officers on Thursday.
This is just another way that Evansville Police wants to connect with students.
“That’s what makes it positive for us and hopefully them too because you’re average job is making calls when people are upset and have been victimized," said EPD Officer Nick Sandullo. "They’re not very happy. This is a positive experience for us and them and so that’s great.”
The students could spend up to $150 on clothes or sporting goods.
Academy Sports tells us they would like to make this an annual event.
