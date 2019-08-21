Women’s Basketball announces formation of Buckets Club

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Evansville head women’s basketball coach Matt Ruffing has announced the formation of the “Buckets Club”, which will be the official booster club of the Purple Aces women’s basketball program.
“This is an exciting time for our program and what better way to get things jump started than to start a booster club that can help to enhance our program,” Ruffing said. “There is a lot of excitement around UE and we are hoping to build on it.”
Ruffing explained how the club will work with the program to give his student-athletes the best experience possible both on and off the court as well as preparing them for life after college.
“We are in the process of renovating our practice area and looking into a foreign trip in the near future and this club will help us to achieve those goals,” he added. “Our goal is for our student-athletes to excel in the classroom, on the basketball court and in the real world when they graduate. The support that this club provides will be pivotal in making that happen.”
There are three giving levels for those who are interested in supporting the program. The Layup Level is for donations ranging from $100-299. The benefits of that point include a Buckets Club newsletter, scoreboard recognition, autographed poster, Buckets Club wristband and a club t-shirt.
Next up is the Free Throw Level and includes donations from $300-999. Free Throw members receive all Layup Level benefits as well as an invitational for two people to a minimum of three team practices each year as well as a Buckets Club branded pullover.
The final giving point is the Three Point Level and is for donations of $1,000 and above. These members receive all Layup and Free Throw benefits. Along with that, they will have the opportunity to take a photo with the UE women’s basketball team and staff, a Buckets Club branded jacket and membership in the University of Evansville President’s Club.
Three Point members will also have an All-Access opportunity to travel with the team to Southern Illinois, Indiana State or a select non-conference game. This opportunity includes transportation, lodging (if applicable), meals with the team and access to shootaround, practice and team meetings. All travel will be on a first come, first served basis and availability is limited.
For more information or to secure spot in the club, contact the women’s basketball office at 812-488-2289 or submit the completed brochure, which is linked above.
