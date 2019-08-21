USI tabbed fourth in GLVC preseason poll

The GLVC regular season will feature a 15-match, round-robin schedule based on eight pairs of travel partners. The regular season champion, along with the next seven best teams based on Conference winning percentage, will earn a berth to the eight-team GLVC Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The top four seeds will host on campus November 10 with the winners advancing to the Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana, for the semifinals and finals on Nov. 15 and 17.