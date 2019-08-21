UE students head back to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s time for a fresh school year at the University of Evansville.
The university will boast some big renovations to campus by the end of the year. A new baseball stadium will break ground in the fall of 2019 and officials hope that the field will be ready by the time the Spring 2020 season starts.
Hyde Hall also underwent some major upgrades over the summer. The building houses the universities College of Arts and Science as well as the Shanklin Theater. Officials say that new classrooms, labs, and a new heating and cooling system were installed during the summer semester.
New additions also came to the UE administration and the curriculum.
The university named Dr. Robert Shelby as the new Chief Diversity Officer. According to Shelby, his goal is to connect with all the students and staff to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
A new masters in engineering program will begin this semester as well. The 12 month graduate program offers students the opportunity to get their masters in electrical engineering, computer engineering, and computer science.
