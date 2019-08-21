Tropicana Evansville partnering with William Hill for sports betting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana is partnering with William Hill for sports betting.
William Hill will launching its 143rd U.S. sports book at Tropicana Evansville in September, pending approval by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The sports book, which is a remodel of the current 421 Lounge, is scheduled to open in time for football season and is the first Indiana sports book for William Hill.
The sports book will feature a 16’ x 9’ ft. video wall, ten 65-inch viewing monitors, and 12 odds boards which will provide sports fans with comfortable places to watch sports with friends and bet on the games.
The book will be located just off the casino floor.
The sports book will offer guests and bettors access to William Hill’s mobile app, kiosks, and InPlay wagering menu while they enjoy the casino’s world class restaurants and entertainment.
