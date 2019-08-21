Town hall being held in Hopkins Co. about VA MISSION Act

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A town hall meeting is being held in Hopkins County Wednesday night to discuss the VA MISSION Act.
The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Drive in Hanson.
VA implemented the MISSION Act on June 6.
One of the lesser known provisions of the law established a new urgent care benefit that allows eligible veterans access to urgent and walk-in care at participating clinics in their communities. Eligible veterans do not need to get prior authorization from VA to visit an urgent care provider in VA’s network.
Here is an example of how this works: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/Urgent_Care.asp
The following urgent care clinics are participating: https://vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com/Locator/Care
The event has been scheduled to allow feedback from veterans, their families and other beneficiaries of the health care system. Questions written on index cards will be collected from the audience and if the issue isn’t addressed during the town hall, a VA staffer will contact that person directly.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.