TDL Preview: South Spencer Rebels

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - With under three days before kickoff in the Tri-State, we continue to look at a final few teams here Indiana.
The South Spencer Rebels are entering year two under-seasoned Head Coach John Edge.
Previously at Owensboro Catholic, Edge finished his inaugural 2018 with South Spencer at just 2-8, and in six of those losses, the Rebels allowed seven or more touchdowns.
However, it’s a new season for Edge and the gang, led by junior quarterback Kobe Bartlett on offense, and with a bigger, more dynamic defense taking the field, the Rebels have what they think could be a winning season this fall.
“We want our defense to be really strong," said Devon Hughes, senior wide receiver. "I mean defense wins championships. We wanna have a winning season, we wanna, definitely a sectional championship, those are some of our main goals right now.”
“We’re looking great," said Kobe Bartlett, junior quarterback. "We’ve been working hard everyday, competing in practice and that’s all you can ask for is just to compete in practice, work hard and go out and win our first game.”
“I feel really good, especially on the defensive side of the football," Coach Edge said. "I think we’ll be a lot better there and offensively Kobe’s doing a really good job right now, hitting who he’s supposed to hit and getting where he needs to go. I told them 5-6 games is highly likely, but we’re not stopping there. I think, I think I told them anything less then that would be kinda disappointing.”
The Rebels open up the fall with two straight games on the road. The season opener is this Friday at North Posey, followed by a trip to Gibson Southern in week two.
South Spencer then hosts Tell City in week three for the team’s home opener.
