Showers & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny and humid with even chances for showers and thunderstorms. Muggy with high temps in the lower 90’s and the heat index 100-105. The severe weather threat is lower today, however…there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. Heat relief arrives tonight through the weekend.
Thursday, a cold front will transition the area into a cooler and less humid airmass as high temps only reach the lower to mid-80’s. Occasional showers and thunderstorms as the front slowly moves south across the area. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the top storm threat.
