Public to vote on color of new Spottsville Bridge
By Jared Goffinet | August 21, 2019 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 5:26 PM

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - You will have the opportunity to weigh in on what the color of the Spottsville Bridge will be.

The project is drawing closer and a poll is up on the Henderson County Judge Executive Bradley Schneider’s Facebook page:

He says maroon and white is off the table, because engineers said it would fade to pink over time.

10 eligible colors are listed to choose from.

To vote, simply comment your choice.

Whichever gets the most votes between now and 10 p.m. Thursday will win.

More than 500 people have already given their opinion.

