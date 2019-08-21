2 people arrested after meth, syringes found inside car

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail on drug charges after being pulled over early Wednesday.
According to the Huntingburg Police Department, they pulled over 23-year old Caleb Dubon Jr. and his passenger, 45-year old Eugenia Neukam, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday for speeding.
Police say a K-9 alerted them to narcotics in the vehicle. Officers say they found meth, syringes, and a look alike substance.
According to police, a juvenile was also in the vehicle.
Dubon and Neukam are facing possession charges. Neukam is also facing a neglect of a dependent charge.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.