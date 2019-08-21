Owensboro’s newest dog park now open

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The newest dog park in town is now open.
It’s inside Legion Park with two separate areas. One of the areas is for small dogs and the other for large dogs.
Supporters worked for several years to raise the funds to open the park. The city will now maintain the park.
We talked to one dog owner who drove from Muhlenberg County. She says she’ll definitely be back.
“She’s an Australian Shepard and she has a lot, a lot of energy and it’s hard to burn her out just on a walk or just playing tug a war at home," Arianna Valencia, dog owner, said. "So being able to get her loose and spread her legs and sprint, chase after things is really important for her or she gets into trouble.”
The dog park rules say each dog must be vaccinated. The dog park is open every day from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.
