OCTC to help students in need of food

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Community and Technical College is working to break down a barrier for its students by starting a food pantry.
Thanks to a $2,000 grant from Kentucky Community and Technical College system, which was then matched by OCTC with a fundraiser, students will now have a place to come in case they need extra food.
Officials with the school said they noticed many students asking for food. Administrators share that over 70 percent of students are low income, which showed there was a need for the pantry.
The pantry will be stocked with grab and go food as well as toiletries.
OCTC hopes that the food pantry is up and running in just a couple of weeks. They are also hoping for some monetary and food donations.
