New Idea Home coming to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Idea Home is coming in October 2020.
It will be located on Pebble Beach Drive right by Victoria National. The home will show off the latest design trends, home furnishings and more.
Once open, tours will be available for around $10. That money will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House right here in Evansville.
Officials say they can’t wait to see the house take shape.
“You can tell from the sign that’s up; the rendering is a very different, unique home for the Evansville area and that’s what a idea home should be all about," Evansville Living Magazine Publisher Kristen Tucker explained. "Really bringing the area some different things where we can all get some ideas, even if we’re not building a million-dollar home.”
This will be the sixth Idea Home built. The Idea Homes project started back in 2003.
