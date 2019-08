EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday night and Thursday as our unsettled weather pattern lingers over the Tri-State. Main threat from any storms that develop will be heavy rainfall and lightning. A few strong winds gusts possible. Rain will clear out by Friday, and the weekend looks mainly dry. Daily highs will stay in the lower 80s and lows will dip into the lower 60s. More storms possible early next week.