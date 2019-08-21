Man killed in Hopkins Co. crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was killed in a crash in Hopkins County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4 in the 1000 block of Sunset Rd. in Hanson.
The sheriff’s office says 73-year-old Leonard Martin Jr. was trying to back his pickup truck out of his driveway when he crashed into the driver side of 21-year-old Darrell Baker’s eastbound vehicle.
The impact caused Baker’s vehicle to go off the right side of the road and hit a power pole.
The sheriff’s office says Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
