Dylan Meyer Reflects on 1st pro season

“Seven days a week, even in your practice rounds you’re grinding. In your Pro-Ams, you’re meeting new people so you constantly have to stay on top of your game and I just didn’t manage myself well enough. I always thought that if I got into a tournament, I had to play, had to play, had to play because if you’re in a tournament, you have to take advantage of it to get your tour card. It’s cutthroat. That’s the best way you can put it. They don’t care about how you’re playing, or what you’re doing, they want you to fail, and that’s just the way professional golf is, cause it’s a lonely sport and you just have to get over that fact which I’ve adapted to pretty well because I have a cutthroat mentality, I like going out and beating everyone the best I can.”