Dylan Meyer Reflects on 1st pro season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native, Dylan Meyer was in town Tuesday afternoon holding a clinic at Tee time Golf Complex at the grand opening of its new fitting center.
But, Meyer also talked to us about his first season as a pro.
It wasn’t quite the rookie year the Central grad had in mind. In 14 outings on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 24-year-old made just a single cut, and in the five events he played in the PGA Tour, he advanced to weekend play once back in September at Sanderson Farms.
Despite his struggles, for Meyer, his first year of professional golf was a learning experience. Now in his off-season, he is still grinding and practicing, anxious for his second season to begin.
“Seven days a week, even in your practice rounds you’re grinding. In your Pro-Ams, you’re meeting new people so you constantly have to stay on top of your game and I just didn’t manage myself well enough. I always thought that if I got into a tournament, I had to play, had to play, had to play because if you’re in a tournament, you have to take advantage of it to get your tour card. It’s cutthroat. That’s the best way you can put it. They don’t care about how you’re playing, or what you’re doing, they want you to fail, and that’s just the way professional golf is, cause it’s a lonely sport and you just have to get over that fact which I’ve adapted to pretty well because I have a cutthroat mentality, I like going out and beating everyone the best I can.”
Meyer did not qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour post-season, but the Evansville native is gearing up to play in West Palm Beach in early October, and will also participate in Q-School at the end of 2019 to determine his status for next season.
