Warrick Co. School Corporation taking new security measures

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Warrick County are seeing some new security measures this school year.
Warrick County School officials say they’ve spent more than $380,000 on new technology to make their buildings safer.
“We made the decision as a county that it was time to make it a little more difficult to just walk into a school, and this basically is still a welcoming type system. But, it’s giving us another additional layer of security,” said the principal of Castle North Middle School, John Bertram.
16 of the 18 buildings are now equipped with the latest technology. This includes new buzzer systems for visitors and parents and clearer cameras for video surveillance.
Also, Warrick County is putting more resource officers in schools. In the past, there were only three resource officers but now there will be a total of five.
County officials say the school corporation and county worked together to put additional money in the Sheriff’s budget. This money is being used to pay for two more full-time resource officers.
“You know, as a sheriff, you know the safety of the students is what’s foremost on my mind. We never want to see a tragedy that we’ve seen in other places. And we’ve learned through those tragedies is that the best to stop one is to have a uniform officer there in the school," said Warrick County Sheriff, Michael Wilder.
Overtime money has also been set aside for off duty police officers to work at elementary schools.
