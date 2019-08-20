TDL Preview: North Posey Vikings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s officially game week here in the Tri-State with just over four days until kickoff Friday night, but before that, we start this week with a look at how the final Indiana teams are prepping for the season.
In North Posey, where Head Coach Waylon Schenk is in his third season leading the Vikings.
Last fall, North Posey posted an even 500 record, allowing over 38 points a game, something the team has worked hard to change in the off-season.
With a brand-new turf stadium and a top-notch weight room, the Vikings have put in work on and off the field to make 2019 their best.
“We’re expecting to have some big crowds out here to watch us play at this new facility that we’ve all invested a lot of time in," said Rylee Thompson, a senior linebacker. "We’ve put in a lot of work over the summer, I know that everybody in this community is very excited to see how our football team is gonna be this year because there’s been a lot of talk about how we’re getting kids out from other sports. Added a lot of height, a lot of weight, a lot of big kids on the team, which is what we needed this year.”
“Had some kids last year that were apart of the program that maybe didn’t really wanna play football. They wanted to be apart of something. We welcome that, but at the same time we have 50 kids this year who are dedicated to playing this year, they all have a role, they’re all looking for a way to help the team and that’s what we’re after," Coach Schenk said.
The Vikings will open up the 2019 season this Friday, hosting South Spencer at home.
North Posey will then travel to Mt. Vernon for week two, followed by Gibson Southern at home in week three.
