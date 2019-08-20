Rep. Bucshon hosts town hall in Evansville Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon finally hosted a town hall meeting Monday night in the Tri-State which is his first in a few years.
Some people in the audience call it long overdue.
“And I explained this to the crowd, that I was going to do some town halls in the August recess and because of the hot political climate, the Capitol police said it’s pretty hot right now, and they recommended members of congress limit this type of event,” Bucshon responded when asked about the gap.
This is his first of four town halls planned for this week.
The Congressman took more than a dozen questions from those attending, and there was no particular focus. The topics ranged from the national level, including gun control, and his thoughts on the President, as well as local issues.
Representing 19 counties, Dr. Larry Bucshon spent about an hour of a half at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical School assembly hall. Dozens of people showed up to listen in and be heard.
Bucshon told the crowd he’s optimistic about America.
The first question of the night was related to the President.
“The reality is I don’t support him on everything,” Bucshon stated. “But, if you look at his agenda, it is a right of center conservative agenda, and that’s what I support as a congressman.”
Shifting to jobs, Bucshon said there are more open positions available than the people to fill them.
"Everywhere I go, every business I go to, they need people today,” Bucshon stated.
One hot topic discussed related to his stance on gun control.
“Just hypothetically, we’re going to ban them,” Bucshon used as an example. “Are you going to confiscate every weapon that is currently in every household in America that is that kind of weapon? Ok, I understand that. Then you are violating the constitution.”
The congressman also hit on healthcare costs and how he was working to get them under control and offered his thoughts on vaccinations.
“Everybody’s kids should get them,” Bucshon said. “And that’s not just me that says that. The Center for Disease Control says that.”
The conversations didn’t stay on the national level. Some local issues were also brought up, including in Newburgh where erosion on the riverfront is problematic.
“It’s really in the Corps of Engineers court to deal with it,” Bucshon explained. “There’s not else leverage that I have other than bringing them out there and showing them the problem and continuing to follow up to get them to fix it.”
Three more town halls are scheduled for this week.
The team will travel to Linton on Tuesday and Terre Haute on Wednesday before wrapping up in Washington on Thursday.
As for a next term, he says he will continue to be a member of congress as long as the people elect him.
