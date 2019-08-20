Registered sex offender facing new child molesting charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing a child molesting charge in Vanderburgh County.
Travis Anderson, 28, was booked into jail Monday night.
Records show the victim is under the age of 14.
Police say Anderson admits fondling the victim earlier this month.
They say he also told them he was convicted of molesting the same victim in Colorado and is now a registered sex offender.
A check of the sex offender registry shows Anderson is a lifetime offender.
