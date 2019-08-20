Neighborhood Watch: Henderson man facing robbery charges, MPD looking for suspects of car theft

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing robbery charges stemming from an armed robbery that happened in Hopkins County back in July.
Several agencies joined forces to arrest Delloyd Marigny Tuesday.
Police say Marigny and two others are accused in the armed robbery. Marigny is facing a first-degree robbery charge.
------------------------
The Madisonville Police Department wants your help identifying the man and woman you see below.
They are suspected of stealing from a car and using someone else’s credit card.
If you recognize them or know anything about this, call the Madisonville Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
------------------------
Officers with the Evansville Police Department want to see you at Donut Bank for coffee and conversation Wednesday at the St. Joseph Avenue location.
They will be there from 7 to 9 a.m.
