‘Mayor’s Work Ethic Certificate’ program launched for EVSC 8th graders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC has a new program open to 8th graders. It’s part of the Opt-In program that’s already in high schools.
Students will be able to receive the “Mayor’s Work Ethic Certificate” when completed.
Several factors make up the components of the program, including persistence, responsibility, initiative, dependability, ethics, and self-management.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said these skills will be used beyond middle and high school.
“When you’re that age, you may not be thinking ‘oh, I’m developing the trait of being persistent.’ You’re probably not being that aware of it, but through all the activities you do in school, by your community service, by your commitment to academics, you are learning to be persistent," Mayor Winnecke said.
The program also has academic components including attendance rate, good grades, and four hours of community service.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.