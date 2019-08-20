Madisonville to purchase 6 electricity substations from Kentucky Utilities

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville will purchase six electricity substations from Kentucky Utilities.
This purchase comes after the city changed its electric service from Kentucky Utilities to Kentucky Municipal Electric Agency.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said buying these substations has been in the works since before he was even in office.
Mayor Cotton said $900,000 is the price they’ve been negotiating. In the long run, it will save the city in rental fees, which total more than $140,000 per year.
“Right now, the way that it works, if power goes out in part of the city, it could take a little bit longer to get it back up,” Mayor Cotton said. “And that’s just the way it is and has been over many, many years. But with purchasing the substations, we can put some things in place over the next couple of years to be able to make that transition smoother and get power back on quicker.”
Mayor Cotton also said this will allow the city to help control costs and rates for their customers.
The 6 substations in Madisonville they will purchase are:
- 3050 Nebo Rd.
- 2595 Nebo Rd.
- 230 N. Railroad St.
- 410 Hospital Dr.
- 300 Central City Rd.
- 750 McCoy Ave.
