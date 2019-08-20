Dog illness concerns in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A dog park that has been years in the making is set to open Tuesday in Owensboro, but some vets are warning against bringing your dog there now.
That’s because there’s been an increase in cases of upper respiratory diseases in dogs in the community just over the last month.
14 News visited “Will’s Animal Hospital” Monday, they told us about several of the dogs they’ve tested that have come back positive for Kennel Cough.
Dr. Garvin, a vet at the animal hospital, said the vaccine for kennel cough is not a routine one, but is highly encouraged. She said the disease can be easily spread from drinking water from the same bowl.
Symptoms of Kennel Cough include a bad cough that could result in spitting up white foam.
Dr. Garvin told 14 News the grand opening of the park isn’t an ideal time with all the sickness coming through their doors.
“I would be cautious," Dr. Garvin said. “Just because you have the vaccine doesn’t give 100 percent protection, but it does build up some sort of immunity against the disease. If you do hear other dogs coughing or anything like that, I would be a little more concerned with staying there.”
Dr. Garvin did emphasize that the dog park will be a nice amenity for the community, jut the timing for the opening is inconvenient.
We also spoke with dog park supporters who said that all dogs must be vaccinated in order to use the dog park.
