Crews respond to fire at Owensboro grocery store

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at an Owensboro grocery store early Tuesday morning.
The fire department says police were called to the Price Less Foods on Scherm Road for a burglar alarm around 3:15 a.m.
When the officers got there, they found the store full of smoke, so the fire department was called in.
We’re told the fire was quickly found and extinguished when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation, but OFD says the burglar alarm was the result of the fire and not believed to be related to the cause.
The store will be closed Tuesday while authorities investigate and store employees assess the damage.
