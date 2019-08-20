Cemetery damaged after woman let child drive, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler woman is facing charges after police say she let a 9-year-old child drive.
Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a cemetery in the 3800 block of Kratzville Road in Evansville.
They say a car was off the road and had hit several gravestones.
Officers say 48-year-old Jemie Robertson told them she let a 9-year-old girl sit in her lap and work the pedals and steering wheel.
Police say Robertson’s license is suspended and she could not show proof of insurance.
She was cited for neglect and criminal mischief then taken to the hospital to be checked for pain to her legs and shoulders.
After she was cleared from the hospital, Robertson was booked into jail.
Police say the damage to the cemetery is more than $2,500.
