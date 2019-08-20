Car plows into east side Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car plowed into the front of a home on the east side of Evansville.
It happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning on Smythe Drive at the Villas at Theater Commons.
Police say two people were inside the house when it happened. A woman was back of the house and a man was near the front door.
When the car came through the home, the man became trapped underneath the car. Crews used airbags to lift the car and get that man out.
Both he and the driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out. No word yet as to the extent of those injuries.
Also, no word on what could have caused the driver to plow right through this front door. Right now, police are investigating.
According to police reports, a man was arrested at this same address for driving under the influence. We're still working to learn more information on that.
