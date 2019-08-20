Brescia University closed for the rest of the day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University sent a notice they are closed for the rest of Tuesday.
“Brescia University will be closed for the remainder of the day, August 20th. Online classes will remain as scheduled, for questions students should contact their professors. We are uncertain of the cause of the issues on campus at this time, however want to reinforce that no immediate danger is present. Students, faculty, and staff are safe. We are grateful to the response from Owensboro Fire Department, who has the situation under control. We will await further information from OFD officials before further comment.”
School officials say smoke was coming from an electrical panel at Bartholomy-Taylor Hall.
The Owensboro Fire Department gave the all clear, and there was no damage.
All residence halls and academic buildings are without power.
OMU says the outage impacts about 420 homes. They have crews out now trying to restore the power
