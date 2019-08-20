Brescia University closed for the rest of the day

“Brescia University will be closed for the remainder of the day, August 20th. Online classes will remain as scheduled, for questions students should contact their professors. We are uncertain of the cause of the issues on campus at this time, however want to reinforce that no immediate danger is present. Students, faculty, and staff are safe. We are grateful to the response from Owensboro Fire Department, who has the situation under control. We will await further information from OFD officials before further comment.”