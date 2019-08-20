Bennie Seltzer joins UE men’s basketball as assistant coach

Seltzer had two stints at Indiana University with Coach Tom Crean. He was an assistant coach with the Hoosiers from 2008 through 2012 before rejoining the IU staff as the Director of Player Performance in 2014. In his time in Bloomington, Seltzer helped the Hoosiers recruit some of the top talent in the country including Victor Oladipo and Christian Watford. The Hoosiers spent 10 weeks ranked atop the polls in 2012-13 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.