Andy Beshear opens field office in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor candidate, Andy Beshear, has a new field office in Henderson.
Beshear and his running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, are traveling across the commonwealth to recruit volunteers.
They’re looking for people to knock on doors and make phone calls to talk to voters about why the governor’s race matters.
Beshear said his campaign has already knocked on more than 140,000 doors since July.
“It’s time to have a governor that does right by our family," Beshear said. "This race is about four major issues: public education, pensions, healthcare, and jobs. Our plans are gonna lift every single family. It doesn’t matter which party you’re in. It doesn’t matter even if you vote for me or not. I’m gonna be a governor that works for everybody.”
Beshear also opened field offices in Owensboro and Bowling Green Monday.
