On Alert For Tuesday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hot and sultry weather remains intact through this evening. On Alert for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. Most of the area has been upgraded to a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and lightning being the primary storm threats. Partly to mostly sunny skies with a line of afternoon thunderstorms. The heat index will range from 99-104 from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Southerly winds will keep the hot and humid conditions through Wednesday evening. Heat relief arrives Wednesday night through the weekend. Thursday, a cold front will transition the area to a cooler and less humid airmass as high temps only reach the lower to mid-80’s.
