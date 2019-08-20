On Alert For Tuesday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hot and sultry weather remains intact through this evening. On Alert for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. Most of the area has been upgraded to a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and lightning being the primary storm threats. Partly to mostly sunny skies with a line of afternoon thunderstorms. The heat index will range from 99-104 from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m.