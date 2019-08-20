ALERT DAY: Tuesday storms causing wires to come down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon storms are causing windy conditions and impressive clouds across the Tri-State.
Evansville dispatchers say wires are down in several places including 1808 Madison Ave., 1236 Lincoln Ave., 9800 Upper Mount Vernon Rd., and 303 East Louisiana.
The light was out at Lloyd and Vann for some time, causing traffic back ups. The light is working again.
About 1,300 Vectren customers are without power. That’s down from nearly 3,000 earlier. You can see the map here.
Owensboro Public Schools released ten minutes early because of the weather.
Fire officials in Owensboro say there is a tree down on a house at 15th and Center, and another tree is down on a house in the 700 block of East 19th Street.
They say several other downed trees have been reported.
Warrick County dispatchers say there are some trees down. They say crews are working to get a tree removed from French Island Trail near the overlook.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons is cutting in with updates periodically.
You can watch those updates live, right here.
Several viewers are sending us pictures of clouds and damage. You can see them, and contribute your own here:
