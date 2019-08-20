Abandoned school building in Hopkins Co. to be demolished

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An abandoned building on the south side of Madisonville will soon be torn down.
The building was supposed to be the Hopkins County Schools Career and Technology Center. It was built in 2011, but because of unstable subsoil conditions, the project was stopped.
At Monday’s Hopkins County Board of Education meeting, school officials approved a $32,000 contract for Hamby Construction to demolish the building.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline told 14 News the district is ready to move on.
“There was a lot of litigation that went on throughout the past, and once that got settled, which took up a tremendous amount of time, that freed us up some opportunities,” Cline said. "And right now the building is just sitting there. It’s probably a good time to be able to go forward and try to remove that from not just its site, but also from our memory banks. "
Demolition on the old building should start sometime this fall. Cline said they’re not sure what’s next for the vacant land.
