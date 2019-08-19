TDL Preview: Mt. Vernon Wildcats

“So far this group, this senior group, has led well,” Coach Brunson said. They’ve done well in the summer. They’ve been doing a good job and hopefully they continue on, but definitely, we wanna build off of last year and keep improving, kinda get over that hump. We have a lot of guys who are coming back to be a three-year starter. You know, offensively, Rhett Snodgrass at QB, he could potentially, at the end of his year this year, as holding most if not all of the passing records here. This is a group we do have a lot more seniors. The first year we had a lot of sophomores, these guys have done it now for three years, which is a huge help."