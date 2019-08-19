TDL Preview: Mt. Vernon Wildcats

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s officially game week as the high school football season kicks off this Friday in Indiana and Kentucky. Until then, we take a look at the Mt. Vernon Wildcats.
This will be Cory Brunson’s third season as head coach. After crashing down to 0-10 in 2016, Brunson was hired to rebuild the program, and so far, so good.
His first year, they went 2-8, followed by a 5-5 mark in the 2018 season.
Now, in 2019, the Wildcats are hoping for even more wins and more importantly their first sectional win since 2015.
With guys like senior quarterback, Rhett Snodgrass, back on the fold, they certainly have a good chance.
“So far this group, this senior group, has led well,” Coach Brunson said. They’ve done well in the summer. They’ve been doing a good job and hopefully they continue on, but definitely, we wanna build off of last year and keep improving, kinda get over that hump. We have a lot of guys who are coming back to be a three-year starter. You know, offensively, Rhett Snodgrass at QB, he could potentially, at the end of his year this year, as holding most if not all of the passing records here. This is a group we do have a lot more seniors. The first year we had a lot of sophomores, these guys have done it now for three years, which is a huge help."
“I know how this offense works,” quarterback Rhett Snodgrass said. “I mean this’ll be my third year, but these receivers have done a good job. I mean all I have to do is throw it and they make the plays for me, so I’m excited to throw it to them and for them make plays for me. We’re ready to improve. I mean we’re not looking at conference titles, or sectional, we’re working at just winning games and let the other stuff take care of itself, but definitely, we haven’t had a winning season since like 2010, and we’re ready to make that change.”
Mount Vernon will host its first two games against Heritage Hills and North Posey on their brand-new turf field.
